DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO

In Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, the police have found land and farmhouses worth crores near Santosh Pal Singh, an RTO officer. The police have also got a personal cinema hall in the house and let us tell you that the RTO has got 650 times the property of his income.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:28 AM IST

