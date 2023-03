videoDetails

DNA: Many cases of H3N2 strain of influenza virus are coming to light

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 11:56 PM IST

The world is troubled by Corona for the last 3 years. From time to time, many people have lost their lives due to the new variant of Corona. Now many cases of H3N2 strain of influenza virus are coming to the fore.