DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

Mahabharata broke out between the councilors of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP in the midst of the process of electing the mayor. Even before the swearing-in, the councilors of the Aam Aadmi Party started a ruckus. After that the BJP councilors started raising slogans and then the fight started.