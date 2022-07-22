DNA: Meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming President of India?

Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India by defeating Yashwant Sinha. But with this victory it is also very important to understand the meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming the President. With this victory, the confidence of the weaker section of the society will increase.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 12:34 AM IST

