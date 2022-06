DNA: Modi government in action on employment, sets target for 10 lakh jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a big announcement regarding jobs. He has said that the Government of India has set a target of providing 10 lakh government jobs in the next one and a half year.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 01:08 AM IST

