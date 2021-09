DNA: Narendra Modi's journey from Chief Minister to Prime Minister, who turns 71

It seems that instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the whole country celebrated his 71st birthday, that is because PM Modi, like every time, did not take leave on his birthday this year and kept on working. Modi also attended the SCO Summit today and focused world leaders on the current deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. Watch excerpts of some special interviews of PM Modi in this video.