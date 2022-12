videoDetails

DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

Nirbhaya Fund was created for the first time in the budget of the year 2013-2014. The purpose of this fund was to protect women. Money was given to the states through this fund. Whose purpose was to spend on the safety of women in the states. But today this fund has not been used for the safety of women but for the safety of politicians.