हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Videos
Photos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Videos
Photos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
DNA: Non Stop News, 25th January 2019
This segment of DNA brings to you important stories of the day. Watch this video for more info.
Jan 25, 2019, 22:02 PM IST
Next
Video
Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, January 25, 2019
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on speculations about Varun Gandhi joining Congress
India
BJP, Owaisi flay Congress over Draupadi's 'Vastraharan' poster; ask 'wil...
Telangana
India
Got India to cut tariff on motorcycles to 50% just by talking for about 2 minutes: Trump
Economy
Bharat teaser: Salman Khan starrer looks like a sure shot Eid blockbuster—Watch
Movies
Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee, Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhupen Hazarika
India
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi movie review—Kangana Ranaut's intense action makes it...
Movies
Thackeray movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui stands vindicated in an otherwise dim political...
Movies
Tanushree Dutta releases fresh statement against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya and Rakhi Sawa...
People
UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Aqua Line Metro from Noida to Greater Noida: All you need...
Uttar Pradesh
India
Gujarat government sets condition to avail 10% quota for economically backward upper castes
Gujarat
India