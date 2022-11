DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal

| Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 11:04 PM IST

300 metric tonnes of wheat was rotten before the rains in Haryana's Kaithal, it has now reached to 11000 metric tonnes. Now the officials are selling this wheat at throwaway prices. Due to the negligence of the officials, the morsel has been snatched from the mouths of lakhs of people.