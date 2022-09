DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

In India, 8 women die every day due to unsafe abortions. According to the UNFPA report, 67% of unsafe abortions take place in India. In fact, there is a lack of strict law in the country and also people lack awareness about it. But now with the decision given by the Supreme Court regarding abortion, there may be a significant reduction in unsafe abortions in the coming days.