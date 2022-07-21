DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?

The pictures from Mumbai's Mahim Beach have shocked many people. The towering waves after high tide in the sea have deposited so much garbage on the shores have increased a challenge for BMC and other departments. This is that garbage which was thrown into the sea by the people.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:38 AM IST

