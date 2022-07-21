NewsVideos

DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?

The pictures from Mumbai's Mahim Beach have shocked many people. The towering waves after high tide in the sea have deposited so much garbage on the shores have increased a challenge for BMC and other departments. This is that garbage which was thrown into the sea by the people.

|Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:38 AM IST
The pictures from Mumbai's Mahim Beach have shocked many people. The towering waves after high tide in the sea have deposited so much garbage on the shores have increased a challenge for BMC and other departments. This is that garbage which was thrown into the sea by the people.

All Videos

Deshhit: Pictures from Putin's Iran trip worries America
10:2
Deshhit: Pictures from Putin's Iran trip worries America
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
7:56
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
9:55
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
5:54
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
7:22
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi

Trending Videos

10:2
Deshhit: Pictures from Putin's Iran trip worries America
7:56
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
9:55
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
5:54
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
7:22
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video,human waste,waste,Human,waste management,human waste news,china human waste,human waste compost,human waste top news,human waste project,human waste into energy,human waste fertilizer,human waste china today,suffocation human waste,where does human waste go,venomous concept human waste,where does all the human waste go,venomous concept human waste full album,Sea,Global warming,DNA,rohit ranjan,Nature Warning,Nature's Warning,