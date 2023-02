videoDetails

DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

Forgot everything...don't remember anything now. We are not listening to you any song. Rather, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan is telling the condition of Ashok Gehlot. Those who forgot the announcements of last year's budget and today, while presenting this year's budget, started making announcements of last year's budget.