NewsVideos

DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad

The reason for Pakistan choosing the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the Chess Olympiad is 'reach of the Olympiad'. Let us tell you that 187 countries are participating in this game, and Pakistan could not have had a better chance than this to spread propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:56 AM IST
The reason for Pakistan choosing the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the Chess Olympiad is 'reach of the Olympiad'. Let us tell you that 187 countries are participating in this game, and Pakistan could not have had a better chance than this to spread propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir.

All Videos

DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir
7:36
DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
2:18
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
9:55
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
10:46
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
Deshhit: Why did Smriti Irani clash with Sonia Gandhi?
36:51
Deshhit: Why did Smriti Irani clash with Sonia Gandhi?

Trending Videos

7:36
DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir
2:18
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
9:55
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
10:46
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
36:51
Deshhit: Why did Smriti Irani clash with Sonia Gandhi?
DNA Video,rohit ranjan,Chess Olympiad,Chess Olympiad 2022,chess in pakistan,chess olympiad 2022 india,chess,44th Chess Olympiad,chess olympiad 2022 chennai,44th chess olympiad 2022,online chess olympiad 2022,pakistan backs out of chess olympiad,pakistan backs out of chess olympiad 2022,pakistan officially boycott india olympiad,World Chess Olympiad,chess olympiad 2020 final,chess olympiad teaser,chess olympiad 2022 song,pakistan on india chess olympiad,