DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad

The reason for Pakistan choosing the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the Chess Olympiad is 'reach of the Olympiad'. Let us tell you that 187 countries are participating in this game, and Pakistan could not have had a better chance than this to spread propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:56 AM IST

