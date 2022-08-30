NewsVideos

DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis

Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced that Pakistan will reopen the trade route with India after floods due to incessant rains and rising prices of food items. Pakistan that always stands against India has to now ask for India's aid amid flood crisis.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
