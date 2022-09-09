NewsVideos

DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?

Pet lovers often only remember their rights and forget about their duties and the consequences of this can be serious. Today, a Pitbull attacked a child walking in the park in Ghaziabad's Sanjay Nagar. Fortunately the child was saved from the dog's clutches in time, if there would have been a slight delay in the help, the child could have lost his life.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
