DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
Pet lovers often only remember their rights and forget about their duties and the consequences of this can be serious. Today, a Pitbull attacked a child walking in the park in Ghaziabad's Sanjay Nagar. Fortunately the child was saved from the dog's clutches in time, if there would have been a slight delay in the help, the child could have lost his life.
