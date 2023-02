videoDetails

DNA: PM Modi exposed the raw paper of Congress!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

Today in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi made a barrage of allegations against the Congress. In the speech, the PM has accused the Congress of conspiring to create potholes in the country and topple the elected governments. During the speech of PM Modi, the opposition raised slogans continuously.