DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 12:40 AM IST

The series of defeats of the Congress, which is going through a difficult phase, is not taking the name of stopping. PM Narendra Modi's big attack on Congress, said that Congress made fun of every policy, they kept digging graves and the lotus blossomed.