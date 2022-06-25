DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 12:50 AM IST

These days when about 55 lakh people are badly affected by the floods in Assam, lakhs of rupees are being spent every day on the rebel MLAs staying in a 5-star hotel in Guwahati. The Guwahati airport where these rebel MLAs of the Maharashtra government are staying is one of the most expensive hotels there.