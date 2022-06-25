NewsVideos

DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam

These days when about 55 lakh people are badly affected by the floods in Assam, lakhs of rupees are being spent every day on the rebel MLAs staying in a 5-star hotel in Guwahati. The Guwahati airport where these rebel MLAs of the Maharashtra government are staying is one of the most expensive hotels there.

|Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 12:50 AM IST
