DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Today a big revelation has happened in the Kanjhawala case. A CCTV video has surfaced in which it is seen that the accused knew beforehand that they had hit someone and the girl was trapped under their car. Today in DNA, watch the 'postmortem' of the police's theory in the Kanjhawala case.