NewsVideos

DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?

It is a coincidence that when the tailor Kanhaiya was murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, PM Modi was in UAE at that time. It is worth noting that UAE is the same country which had lodged an objection in the case of Nupur Sharma.

|Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 01:18 AM IST
It is a coincidence that when the tailor Kanhaiya was murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, PM Modi was in UAE at that time. It is worth noting that UAE is the same country which had lodged an objection in the case of Nupur Sharma.

All Videos

DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
9:0
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
4:32
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
7:4
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
5:52
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
7:38
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao

Trending Videos

9:0
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
4:32
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
7:4
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
5:52
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
7:38
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video,Sudhir Chaudhary,Udaipur,udaipur news,Udaipur murder,murder in udaipur,udaipur daily news,udaipur murder case,udaipur latest news in hindi,udaipur breaking news,udaipur murder news,udaipur killing,udaipur viral video,Udaipur man beheaded for post supporting Nupur Sharma,udaipur tension,Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal Killed On Camera,udaipur killers name,Prophet Muhammad,riaz ansari,mohammad gaus,उदयपुर,DNA,Sudhir Chaudhary,pm modi uae visit,uae reaction,india uae relation,