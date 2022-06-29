DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?

It is a coincidence that when the tailor Kanhaiya was murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, PM Modi was in UAE at that time. It is worth noting that UAE is the same country which had lodged an objection in the case of Nupur Sharma.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 01:18 AM IST

It is a coincidence that when the tailor Kanhaiya was murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, PM Modi was in UAE at that time. It is worth noting that UAE is the same country which had lodged an objection in the case of Nupur Sharma.