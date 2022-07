DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter

The two gangsters who were on the lookout for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala were killed in an encounter by the Punjab Police. This encounter took place just 10 km from the Attari border.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:14 AM IST

