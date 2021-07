DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Congress trusts China's PLA more than Indian Army?

Rahul Gandhi cited a report published in Business Standard which claimed that the Chinese Army has re-crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at several places in eastern Ladakh and there has been at least one incident of clash between the two sides. However, the Indian Army said that no attempt has been made by the Indian or the Chinese side to capture the areas of eastern Ladakh.