DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'

The political turmoil over the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is increasing rapidly. Politics is spreading like fire on this campaign, your tricolor and my tricolor are being used on the tricolor that belongs to everyone. Rahul Gandhi has an objection in joining this program of the government, now the question is, why is Rahul Gandhi objecting to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga'?

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:44 PM IST
