DNA: 'Rasgulla' changes government in West Bengal!

In 1965, when the then CM Prafull Chandra Sen issued the Chhena Sweets Control Order, milk-based sweets were banned in Kolkata to deal with the scarcity of milk, but he had no idea of ​​the consequences. After this, he did not remain CM as there was a lot of protests, commotion and strikes against his decision.