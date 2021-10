DNA: Ready to get passport checked, not afraid to go to jail, says NCB's Sameer Wankhede

During the second wave of Coronavirus, when many people went to Maldives and Dubai for holidays, then the family members of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede were also present at these places. Sameer Wankhede is investigating Aryan Khan drugs case. NCP alleges that in the meantime, extortion was made from the people of the film industry.