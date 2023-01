videoDetails

DNA: Real Time Analysis of the Reels 'Madness'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

In the last few times in India, the youth of the country have violated the traffic rules. There are reels behind breaking the traffic rules. Many such videos have come to the fore in different states of the country. In which along with breaking the traffic rules, he has put his own life and the lives of other people on the road at risk.