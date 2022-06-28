DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?

A new twist might come in the political battle of Maharashtra. It is believed that Eknath Shinde is contemplating to merge with the rest of the MLAs in Raj Thackeray's party MNS. If this happens, it is possible that the political game of Maharashtra might get complicated.

Jun 28, 2022

