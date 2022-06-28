NewsVideos

DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?

A new twist might come in the political battle of Maharashtra. It is believed that Eknath Shinde is contemplating to merge with the rest of the MLAs in Raj Thackeray's party MNS. If this happens, it is possible that the political game of Maharashtra might get complicated.

|Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 12:46 AM IST
A new twist might come in the political battle of Maharashtra. It is believed that Eknath Shinde is contemplating to merge with the rest of the MLAs in Raj Thackeray's party MNS. If this happens, it is possible that the political game of Maharashtra might get complicated.

All Videos

DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
7:19
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
12:51
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
4:21
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
What were the Bollywood celebrities trolled about this week?
What were the Bollywood celebrities trolled about this week?
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
6:19
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi

Trending Videos

7:19
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
12:51
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
4:21
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
What were the Bollywood celebrities trolled about this week?
6:19
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
DNA Video,Sudhir Chaudhary,Eknath Shinde,Uddhav Thackeray,uddhav thackeray resignation,uddhav thackeray today news,eknath shinde latest news,eknath shinde vs uddhav thackeray,eknath shinde raj thackeray,raj thackeray on eknath shinde,eknath shinde camp,uddhav thackeray vs devendra fadnavis,uddhav vs eknath shinde,eknath shinde bjp news,uddhav vs shinde,Maharashtra crisis,Supreme Court,DNA,Sudhir Chaudhary,MNS,Raj Thackeray,rebel group may join mns,eknath to join mns,