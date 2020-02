DNA Analysis: How religion and Muslim polarization worked in Delhi election

In Delhi, Amanatullah Khan was also making provocative statements during the elections and polarizing votes while BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma also made hate statements. Overall, the election of Delhi was fought in a very toxic environment. There was a tremendous effort of polarization from both sides. Ultimately, the statements of Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma did not have much effect as BJP could win only 8 seats. Amanatullah Khan won by a record margin.