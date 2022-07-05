DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?

Not one but two murders on Nupur Sharma's statement? Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur and Umesh in Amravati. Amravati murder accused Irfan Sheik has been sent to police custody till 7th July by the court. Watch in DNA analysis, the respect for our constitution as per convenience.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 12:08 AM IST

