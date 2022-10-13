DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

Through DNA, our aim is to bring a positive change in the thinking of the society. Because we believe that when the society changes, India will change. With this thought, we showed the story of a 5-year-old girl, Roli Prajapati, in DNA on May 16, she left this world at a young age but gave life to 5 people. Now the positive impact of this story is also visible. Delhi AIIMS used to donate 3 to 5 organs every year on an average but from May till now 12 organs have been donated in 5 months and the doctors of Delhi AIIMS give the credit to DNA.