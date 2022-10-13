NewsVideos

DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation

|Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
Through DNA, our aim is to bring a positive change in the thinking of the society. Because we believe that when the society changes, India will change. With this thought, we showed the story of a 5-year-old girl, Roli Prajapati, in DNA on May 16, she left this world at a young age but gave life to 5 people. Now the positive impact of this story is also visible. Delhi AIIMS used to donate 3 to 5 organs every year on an average but from May till now 12 organs have been donated in 5 months and the doctors of Delhi AIIMS give the credit to DNA.

All Videos

DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
8:42
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
21:57
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Jihad angle in mehndi applied by Muslim artists?
46:23
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Jihad angle in mehndi applied by Muslim artists?
Baat Pate Ki: '75 Vande Bharat trains to run by 15th August 2023'
44:11
Baat Pate Ki: '75 Vande Bharat trains to run by 15th August 2023'
Deshhit Super 30: Both SC judges have different opinion on hijab ban
4:54
Deshhit Super 30: Both SC judges have different opinion on hijab ban

Trending Videos

8:42
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
21:57
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
46:23
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Jihad angle in mehndi applied by Muslim artists?
44:11
Baat Pate Ki: '75 Vande Bharat trains to run by 15th August 2023'
4:54
Deshhit Super 30: Both SC judges have different opinion on hijab ban
DNA Video,Organ Donation,organ donation awareness,organs donation awareness,Awareness,Organ Donation Day,donation,organizes organ donation awareness,organs donation awarness,organ donation organizations,government organ donation organizations,Organ,national organ donor awareness month,organ donor awareness,organs donation,organ donation options,eye donation,Roli Prajati,5 year old girls organ donated,AIIMS organ donation,importance of organ donation,