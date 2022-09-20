NewsVideos

DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21

Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
The squadron of MiG-21 fighter jets deployed in Jammu and Kashmir will be phased out this month and this squadron named Sword Arm will retire by the end of this month. But this squadron is very special in itself because on 27 February 2019, when Pakistani fighter planes tried to infiltrate the Indian border, the same MiG-21 blocked the Pakistani fighter jets. The F16 fighter jet, considered America's modern, was shot down by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman with MiG-21 Bison aircraft.

