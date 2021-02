DNA: Revelation of 'international tukde-tukde gang' behind Kisan andolan

A police official confirmed that recent developments suggest that Mo Dhaliwal wants to use the protests of the Indian farmers to fuel the separatist Khalistani movement. The officer further revealed that the suspect was made on the basis of a video clip in which Dhaliwal can be seen mobilizing support for the movement as well as the Khalistani movement on 26 January.