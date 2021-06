DNA: Revision of 'Emergency' unfortunate incident of June 25, 1975

In this special series of DNA, we will analyze that dark chapter in the politics of India which is called Emergency. On June 26, 1975, former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, under the instructions of the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, declared a national emergency across India – which remained in force for 21 months. During this elections were postponed and civil liberties were curtailed.