DNA: Rhea Chakraborty's interview by a leading channel just for TRP's sake

A leading news channel did an interview with Rhea Chakraborty and put forward her part of the story in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The question that arises is that should Rhea's interview be done because she is the accused in this case? If Zee News would have got a chance to do her interview, then the channel would not have done it just for TRP's sake.