Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2759366
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP may again repose its trust in Om Birla for post of Lok Sabha Speaker - Source

|Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Breaking News: Lok Sabha Speaker Post Update - Big news related to the Lok Sabha Speaker election is coming from sources. According to sources, the NDA government and BJP may again trust Om Birla for the Speaker. Om Birla is one of the names that the government is considering for the Lok Sabha Speaker. The Speaker is to be elected on June 26. According to sources, apart from Om Birla, 2-3 names are also being considered. Om Birla was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024 during the 17th Lok Sabha.

All Videos

Tejashwi Yadav comments on PS Interrogation in NEET Scam Case
Play Icon06:23
Tejashwi Yadav comments on PS Interrogation in NEET Scam Case
ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon15:25
ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal
Indore airport has again received a bomb threat.
Play Icon03:13
Indore airport has again received a bomb threat.
CM Yogi takes major action against UP Paper Leak Case
Play Icon01:57
CM Yogi takes major action against UP Paper Leak Case
Who is the Master Mind behind NEET UG 2024 Results Controversy
Play Icon26:05
Who is the Master Mind behind NEET UG 2024 Results Controversy

Trending Videos

Tejashwi Yadav comments on PS Interrogation in NEET Scam Case
play icon6:23
Tejashwi Yadav comments on PS Interrogation in NEET Scam Case
ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal
play icon15:25
ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal
Indore airport has again received a bomb threat.
play icon3:13
Indore airport has again received a bomb threat.
CM Yogi takes major action against UP Paper Leak Case
play icon1:57
CM Yogi takes major action against UP Paper Leak Case
Who is the Master Mind behind NEET UG 2024 Results Controversy
play icon26:5
Who is the Master Mind behind NEET UG 2024 Results Controversy