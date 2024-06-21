BJP may again repose its trust in Om Birla for post of Lok Sabha Speaker - Source

videoDetails

BJP may again repose its trust in Om Birla for post of Lok Sabha Speaker

Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

Breaking News: Lok Sabha Speaker Post Update - Big news related to the Lok Sabha Speaker election is coming from sources. According to sources, the NDA government and BJP may again trust Om Birla for the Speaker. Om Birla is one of the names that the government is considering for the Lok Sabha Speaker. The Speaker is to be elected on June 26. According to sources, apart from Om Birla, 2-3 names are also being considered. Om Birla was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024 during the 17th Lok Sabha.