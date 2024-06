videoDetails

The biggest revelation in the NEET paper leak case

| Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 03:16 PM IST

NEET Controversy 2024 Update: The biggest revelation has come in the NEET paper leak case. A white car was stopped in Patna on May 5. Seeing the police, the people sitting in the car started running away. The police caught and searched two people. Both of them had admit cards of 4 students.