DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

Politics was going on for more than the last 6 years on demonetisation. The opposition did not leave any chance to attack the Modi government on this issue. Today the Supreme Court dismissed 58 petitions filed against demonetisation. Watch the analysis of this decision of the Supreme Court in DNA today.