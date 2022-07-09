NewsVideos

DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over the killing of Shinzo Abe. He has shared his memories related to Shinzo Abe in his tweet. Understand from this report why Shinzo Abe was so special to India.

