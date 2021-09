DNA: Sidhu got the entire Congress out?

A day after fresh drama in Punjab following Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal targeted the party high command over the lack of leadership. He is one of the 23 leaders (G-23) who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding organisational reforms in the party and a full-time President. Sibal said he would continue to raise those demands.