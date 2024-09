videoDetails

DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 02:28 AM IST

A Bangladeshi porn star, Banna Sheikh aka Ria Barde, was arrested in Thane for illegally staying in India using forged documents. Ria, along with her siblings, managed to obtain Aadhaar cards and passports through fake paperwork. The case highlights the growing problem of Bangladeshi infiltration across the country.