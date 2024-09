videoDetails

Deshhit: Yogi Adityanath Predicts Pakistan’s Future in J&K Rally

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 02:40 AM IST

In a fiery speech during his election rally in Jammu & Kashmir, CM Yogi Adityanath once again targeted Pakistan. He made a bold prediction about how Pakistan will split in the future and hinted at a possible solution for PoK. Watch the speech to understand his views.