DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

In Bihar's Chhapra, the death toll due to spurious liquor has crossed 60. Right now this figure is expected to increase further. The local people are telling in a subdued tone that poisonous liquor was made from illegal spirit and the illegal spirit was kept in the police station itself. See the DNA test of the suspected role of the police in the liquor case.