DNA: Spiritual analysis of the 'Samadhi' given to Mahant Narendra Giri

Samadhi is a very sacred and spiritual word. It is not related to a dying person. Lord Shiva always remains absorbed in samadhi. When someone is cremated, it is called Agnidag or Agnidah, similarly, there is a Jaldag and similarly, there is a Bhudag or Mittidag, which is called Bhu-samadhi in the prevailing language.