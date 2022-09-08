DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Kartavya Path to the people of New India. The biggest attraction of this duty path is the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose installed here. This statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose made of granite is 28 feet high and its weight is 65 metric tons. It is also the largest granite statue of India made by cutting monolithic, a single stone.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

