DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!

| Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

Today the demand for internet with 5G speed has increased rapidly in India. Cyber ​​thugs want to take maximum advantage of this speed. Because the desire of Indians for 5G is the biggest opportunity for cyber thugs to fill their pockets. In the name of 5G, cyber frauds are happening all over the country.