DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag

Do you know that before 22 July 1947, India did not have any national flag of its own. 2300 years ago from today, the Mauryan Empire had authority over almost entire India, but even at that time there was no national flag of India. Watch the report.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

