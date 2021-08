DNA: Story of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's journey from Kolkata to Kabul

On 26 January 1941, Bose began his journey through British India's northwest border with Afghanistan to reach Russia. Since Bose could not speak a single word of Pashto, it was suggested that Bose pretend to be deaf and dumb. Hear the full story of Netaji's bravery in this video.