DNA: Sukhoi Su-30 MKI and C-130J Super Hercules Jets lands on national highway

For the first time, Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft and C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed on the national highway in Rajasthan's Jalore on Thursday. This is the first time that the national highway will be used for the emergency landing of an Indian Air Force aircraft in the country.