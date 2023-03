videoDetails

DNA: 'Supreme Committee' to investigate Adani-Hindenburg dispute

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

A major decision of the Supreme Court regarding the Adani case has come to the fore. The 'Supreme Committee' will investigate the Adani-Hindenburg dispute. The Supreme Court has finalized a committee to investigate Hindenburg's allegations.