DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 01:06 AM IST

Death by hanging is inhumane. A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court for the demand of taking the life of a death-row prisoner in an easier way instead of hanging. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud agreed with the petitioner's contention that the death penalty is inhuman and extremely cruel.